Padres comeback falls short in loss to Royals

After a tense, emotional series against the Dodgers up in Los Angeles the Padres returned to the friendly confines of Petco Park to start a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, an American League Central team they have no dramatic history with.

That doesn't make the loss hurt any less.

The Padres fought back from a 4-0 deficit only to fall 6-5 in front of 43,574 fans (many of them decked out in cosplay for the start of Star Wars Weekend).

San Diego starter Nick Pivetta was not at the top of his game. He allowed four runs, all of them on home runs by Bobby Witt Jr. and a three-run shot by Jonathan India, and struck out just three in 4.2 innings. After allowing a total of six home runs in his first 11 starts he's surrendered five dingers in his last four outings.

Royals starter Michael Lorenzen breezed through the first four innings allowing just one hit, a single to Xander Bogaerts (who would run his streak to a franchise record-tying hits in eight straight at-bats before popping out). In the 5th inning Granite Hills High School alum Trenton Brooks lined a leadoff double to right field, his first hit at Petco Park. Brooks would score on a Luis Arraez single to put the Friars on the board.

They got another on a Jose Iglesias RBI single in the 6th and tied it in the 7th thanks to a two-RBI single by Gavin Sheets. As soon as they pulled even Kansas City pulled away. Jason Adam allowed a single and a walk and catcher Salvador Perez, who should be a Hall of Famer, singled home Maikel Garcia to put KC back on top. Drew Waters followed with another RBI single to make it a 6-4 game and that last run turned out to be important.

Manny Machado led off the 9th inning with a solo homer down the right field line against Royals closer Carlos Estevez but Sheets, Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth all followed with pop-outs to leave the Friars one run short. San Diego tries to even the series on Saturday with Dylan Cease on the mound against Royals rookie lefty Noah Cameron.