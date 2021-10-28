Padres Choose Melvin as New Manager

Once again, the Padres have hired a manager that many people didn't see coming. This time, however, instead of an unknown commodity they're adding an extremely well-known stock.

Bob Melvin has agreed to be the next skipper in San Diego, sources confirm to NBC 7 SportsWrap. Melvin has been a big league manager for parts of 18 seasons with the Mariners, Diamondbacks, and A's.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He spent the last 11 years in Oakland and led the Athletics, who are in a constant state of flux and losing impact players who are replaced by prospects, to six playoff appearances. Melvin also won the NL West in Arizona in 2007 and his resume could not be more different than former skipper Jayce Tingler.

When the Friars hired Tingler before the 2020 season he'd never managed a single MLB game (outside his mind, at least). Melvin has managed 2,618 big league games, winning 1,346 of them (a .514 winning percentage that's better than Buck Showalter, Jim Leyland, and even Casey Stengel).

What's interesting about this is Melvin was still the A's manager when he interviewed in San Diego. The Padres asked for permission to talk to him and Oakland is allowing him to leave without any form of compensation.

Melvin, who turns 60 years old ... today (October 28 so Happy Birthday Bob!) will get a three-year contract. One of his biggest strengths is wringing the most talent and best production possible out of his players, something Tingler and previous manager Andy Green were unable to consistently do.

Interestingly, it was Melvin who hired Ron Washington, a favorite possibility to be the next Padres manager, for his coaching staff when Washington returned to baseball in 2015. If they're able to reunite in San Diego (Washington is the 3rd base coach for the Atlanta Braves, who are playing in the World Series) then the Padres will instantly have arguably the best coaching staff in baseball.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.