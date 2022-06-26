Padres Bullpen Falters in Loss to Phillies

Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt has made a strong case for a spot on the National League All-Star team in 2022. He came into Sunday's game against the Phillies at Petco Park having allowed just five earned runs in 35.1 innings, and hadn't allowed a home run yet.

Over the course of a 162 game season, everyone has a bad day.

Kyle Schwarber hit a 3-run opposite field homer off Crismatt, a blast that turned out to be the game-winner in an 8-5 Philadelphia win. The Phillies took three out of four from the Friars, who only scored 10 runs in the series without Manny Machado's bat available.

Yu Darvish got the start and, as he usually does, gave the Padres a chance to win. He allowed three runs in 6.0 innings, punching out nine, and left in line to get the win because after scoring just five runs over three games the Friars doubled that on Sunday.

Austin Nola and CJ Abrams both lined 2-run doubles to the alleys in the 3rd inning against Phillies starter Kyle Gibson to give San Diego a 5-2 lead and chase Gibson. usually that's a good thing. Philadelphia's bullpen is not known as one of the better units in the game. But, the Friars couldn't bring anyone else home. In fact, they had just one hit over the final 6.1 innings.

Crismatt took over in the 7th and got into immediate trouble with a walk and a hit, setting the stage for Schwarber to launch his 21st homer of the year to left field and put Philly on top 6-5. They got another one in the 8th off Luis Garcia and another in the 9th off Ray Kerr but they turned out to be superfluous.

San Diego just finished a stretch of 18 games in 17 days and gets a much-needed day off on Monday before starting a quick 2-game set in Arizona on Tuesday night.

