Padres Blast 6 Home Runs in Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. did not lead off a third straight game with a home run. Instead he waited until the 2nd inning to go deep and this time the Padres didn't waste it.

The Friars smashed six home runs, four of them off All-Star Madison Bumgarner, and starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet took a no-hitter into the 7th inning in a 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park.

The fun got started in the 1st inning when Manny Machado ripped a solo home run to left field off Mad Bum to give the Padres a 1-0 lead. A few batters later Wil Myers reached a nice milestone. Myers smoked a 2-run shot to deep left to become the 9th player in Padres history to hit 100 career home runs and give the Padres a 3-0 lead.

In the 2nd inning that Tatis Jr. guy unloaded again, ripping a 2-run shot to the upper deck in left field. It's his 8th of the year, tying him with Aaron Judge for the Major League lead and putting the Padres up 5-0. Tatis Jr. also singled to push his big league-leading OPS to 1.226.

Machado followed with his 2nd homer of the day to back-to-back with Bebo and make it a 6-0 Friars lead. Bumgarner finished the 2nd inning but was done and saddled with the loss.

Taylor Widener replaced Bumgarner and didn't do a whole lot better. In the 3rd inning former Aztec Ty France unloaded on his 1st homer of the year, another solo shot, to make it 7-0. Still in the 3rd inning Francisco Mejia took Widener deep, a 2-run blast to make it 9-0. The Padres scored nine runs before they recorded nine outs.

After that it was up to Lamet to try and make history. The big righty threw six no-hit innings but Kole Calhoun hit a home run to the opposite field leading off the 7th. Lamet got a couple more outs to finish his stellar day with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

The Diamondbacks scored four times in the 9th but the game was long since over. The Padres improve to 9-7. They start a 3-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Monday night.