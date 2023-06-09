Padres Blast 5 Home Runs to Beat Rockies

For the last week and a half, the Padres have alternated a really good offensive game with a game where they score exactly one run. On Wednesday they put up a 10-spot on the Mariners so the fear was, even in the thin air at Coors Field, they were due to turn in another stinker.

That was most definitely NOT the case.

The Friars got home runs from five different players and they needed just about every one of them in a ?? win over the Rockies to start a weekend set in Denver. Any trepidation about this being a frustrating night on offense dissipated in the 1st inning. Juan Soto singled to centerfield, his 7th straight at-bat with a base hit, and got to trot home on a 2-run opposite field home run by Manny Machado to make it 2-0 San Diego. That set up a home run barrage the likes of which we have not seen often from this ballclub in 2023.

Trent Grisham also hit an opposite field dinger in the 2nd inning then Gary Sanchez continued the torrid start to his Padres career with another homer, this one a 2-run shot to make it 6-0. Sanchez has hit five long balls in 10 games since putting on a Friars uniform. In the 6th inning Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo shot, his team-leading 12th home run of the year. The final bomb came from La Jolla native Brandon Dixon, who launched his 2nd of the year over the centerfield wall in the 7th inning to make it a 9-run outing.

A tip of the cap also needs to go to Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts, who have been struggling of late. Jake had three hits including a triple, and Xander came back after a week off to rest an ailing wrist and had a pair of knocks, including a double.

But, at Coors Field, this was not a runaway. Yu Darvish had a little trouble with his command, walking four and allowing four runs in 5.1 innings. Nick Martinez allowed a 2-run homer in the 8th inning to Mike Moustakas to make it a 9-6 game and, somewhat amazingly given they scored nine times, make it a save situation.

Even for Josh Hader, a day at Coors Field is not easy. He got the first two outs then walked Jurickson Profar and gave up a single to Ryan McMahon to bring the tying run to the plate. Hader didn't let it get away, inducing a grounder to shortstop by Elias Diaz to secure his 14th save of the season and the 100th Major League win of Darvish's career.

The Padres can make it a 3-game winning streak on Saturday afternoon when Ryan Weathers takes the mound against Kyle Freeland. The last time the Friars won three in a row was April 29-May 1.

