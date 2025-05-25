Padres big bats return in series win over Braves

Before Sunday's series finale against the Braves in Atlanta the Padres put Michael King, who's been their best starting pitching in 2025, on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder (David Morgan was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill out the roster). After suffering a setback like that San Diego needed some good vibes.

Their offense smashing a bunch of home runs definitely counts. The Padres showed off some slug that's been missing for more than a week in a 5-3 win, taking two of three at Truist Park.

Dylan Cease got the start and brought his swing-and-miss stuff to the mound with him. Cease allowed three runs and struck out eight in 5.0 innings, throwing 88 pitches in the process. He left training 3-1 and the way the Friars have been swinging it lately it felt like he was going to take a loss.

As has been the case recently it was Gavin Sheets who jump-started the offense.

In the 6th inning the strapping lefty smoked a 2-run home run off Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach, the 10th dinger of the year for Sheets and his 4th on this road trip alone. Every single one of his bombs on the trip tied the game for the Padres.

From there his teammates finally gave him some help. In the 7th inning Jake Cronenworth ripped a solo homer to right off Schwellenbach, who struck out 11 hitters, to put the Friars on top 4-3. Manny Machado, who went 6-for-10 with a pair of homers in the series, sent a solo shot the opposite field to cap the scoring for the day.

The Padres come home to start a three game series at Petco Park against the Marlins on Memorial Day. First pitch for Monday night is set for 5:40 p.m.