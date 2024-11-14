Padres begin reno on Petco Park's Western Metal Supply Co. Building, gift shop, suites

Petco Park's Western Metal Supply Co Building puts the "retro" in "retro Major League ballpark." Like Baltimore's Camden Yards on the East Coast, Petco's unique look comes from the preservation of a historic structure, which in San Diego's case was never part of an old park yet has come to define a trip to the iconic site.

The signature architectural element was built in 1909, then earned a historic designation from the city back in 1978, according to MLB.com, and was incorporated into the park, which opened 20 years ago.

Inside the Padres New Era Team Store gift shop. Rendering courtesy of the San Diego Padres

While the Padres have always celebrated the building's past, they think that two decades in, it's time for an update.

For starters, the Padres New Era Team Store gift shop will grow by nearly a thousand square feet and will feature new finishes, restrooms and "a transformed Sony Entertainment Suite and exterior deck" in the left field corner of the playing field.

The Budweiser Loft. Rendering courtesy of the San Diego Padres

The Budweiser Loft upstairs on the fifth floor is also getting a makeover, the team said, with improved lighting and renovations to the bar, which will still be open to the general public.

The Friars Faithful may be most impressed by a new staircase connecting the Bud Loft with the rooftop area and its 4,000-square-foot raised deck.

The rooftop area on the Western Metal Building. Rendering courtesy of the San Diego Padres

"The Rooftop will also include new private restrooms dedicated to the space, a new covered trellis that will provide shade and overhead heating, all new and increased premium lounge seating and two new video boards measuring 16-by-9 feet," according to a news release sent out Thursday.

Fans will also be wowed by a new feature wall on the field-facing side that lights up. The Budweiser Loft and rooftop can now host groups of 1,000-plus, the teams said.

The "transformed Sony Entertainment Suite and exterior deck" in the left field corner of the playing field. ransformed Sony Entertainment Suite and exterior deck" in the left field corner of the playing field.

Several suites will also be updated, the team said. Details are here.

Now, don't fret: All work is expected to be completed by Opening Day on March 27, when the Padres will host the Atlanta Braves.