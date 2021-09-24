Padres Beat Braves in Game Delayed from July

In July the Padres made a trip to the east coast and had all kinds of weather delays. On Friday night they were supposed to finish a game with the Braves that they couldn't get through after a 3:30 rain delay. They decided to finish the game on Friday night at Petco Park.

Annnnnnnnnnd the game was delayed another hour by an infinitely rare rain delay in Downtown San Diego. Eventually, finally, mercifully, the game that would not end came to its conclusion and it favored the road team playing at home.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a game-winning home run in the top of the 7th inning to give the Friars a 6-5 win.

They picked things up with the Padres leading 5-4 in the bottom of the 5th inning (remember, Atlanta was the home team in San Diego). That was the score in the bottom of the 6th when Daniel Hudson gave up a solo homer to Adam Duval that tied things 5-5 and for a second it looked like the affair that was scheduled for seven innings two months ago would go even LONGER than expected.

Cue Tatis, who lined a Will Smith offering over the right-centerfield fence for his 41st home run of the season. The 41 homers ties Phil Nevin for the 2nd-most in franchise history. Greg Vaughn holds the record with 50 bombs in 1998.

Mark Melancon worked a scoreless 9th inning for his league-leading 38th save of the season. The Friars are going to have to win the regularly-scheduled game on Friday night, too, because the Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Cubs to run their winning streak to an absurd 14 games, dropping San Diego's Wild Card elimination number to three.

