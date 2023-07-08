Padres Batten Down the Hatches in Bounce Back Win Over Mets

The Padres didn't have Ha-Seong Kim for Saturday night's game against the Mets. The previous night, he was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple then, in frustration, kicked something in the tunnel near the San Diego dugout. So, once again the depth of the Friars roster would be tested.

This time it worked out in their favor.

Matthew Batten, a 28-year-old rookie making his season debut, launched his first career Major League home run in his first at-bat to give Blake Snell all the breathing room he needed in a 3-1 win that evened their series with New York. Batten hit his bomb in the 2nd inning, a 2-run shot to left field that put the Padres on top 3-0.

Then everyone got to watch Blake Snell spin a masterpiece. The lefty punched out 11 and allowed one measly hit in 6.0 shutout innings. This is why everyone gets so frustrated when Snell struggles early in the season. He has the capability of being one of the top 10 pitchers in the game. Over his last nine starts Snell has gone 53.0 innings and allowed just four runs and striking out 84 hitters.

Luis Garcia allowed New York's only run on a Francisco Alvarez homer but Nick Martinez struck out the side in the 8th and Josh Hader worked a scoreless 9th with a pair of punchouts to lock up his 21st save of the season.

The Padres can take the series on Sunday afternoon in the final game before the All-Star break and talk about a pitching matchup. Joe Musgrove takes the mound against Max Scherzer.

