Padres Bats Silenced Again

Thursday's home opener a 12-run outburst, is probably going to be an outlier for the Padres in 2022. Let's hope Friday and Saturday are also just occasional occurrences.

For the 2nd straight night the Friars couldn't get much going with their bats in a 5-2 loss to the Braves at Petco Park.

On the mound, Nick Martinez made his first Padres start in San Diego. Earlier in the week he looked great against the Giants in San Francisco. This time he got hurt by the long ball.

Ozzie Albies hit the 2nd pitch of the game into the right field seats for his 3rd home run of the series against Padres pitching. Martinez also gave up solo shots to Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna, and would have given up a 4th dinger had it not been for a Gold Glover.

In the 2nd inning centerfielder Trent Grisham tracked a Manny Pina fly ball to the wall and leapt about a foot and a half over the fence to make a brilliant catch and take away a 2-run bomb. Martinez gave up four runs in 5.0 innings and right now his offense isn't in a spot to pick him up.

Jurickson Profar hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 2nd to tie it 1-1. Profar leads the team with three dingers after hitting just four in 137 games a year ago. After that, Braves starter Ian Anderson retired 12 straight San Diego hitters. The Padres didn't get another baserunner until the 6th inning when Austin Nola singled to chase the right-hander, who struck out seven Padres (most of them with a nasty changeup).

Grisham finally put another run on the board with an opposite field solo homer in the 8th inning that cut the lead to 5-2 but up and down the lineup there just wasn't enough contact made. A night after punching out 16 times, Padres hitters whiffed 11 times against Braves pitching on Saturday afternoon.

The Padres can earn a series split on Sunday evening when Yu Darvish takes the mound against Bryce Elder.

