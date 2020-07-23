baseball

Padres Announce 30-Man Opening Day Roster

Friars will keep 16 (maybe 16.5) pitchers to start the 60-game season

By Derek Togerson

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 is congratulated by Eric Hosmer #30 after scoring on an RBI hit by Tommy Pham #28 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning of an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angelsat Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 22, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Padres have chosen their 30-man Opening Day roster. It looks like this:

Right-Handed Pitchers (12)
David Bednar
Zach Davies
Javy Guerra
Pierce Johnson
Dinelson Lamet
Chris Paddack
Emilio Pagán
Luis Perdomo
Cal Quantrill
Garrett Richards
Craig Stammen
Kirby Yates

Left-Handed Pitchers (4)
Tim Hill
Joey Lucchesi
Drew Pomeranz
Matt Strahm

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 25K+ COVID-19 Cases, 500+ Deaths

Eater San Diego 2 hours ago

LISTEN: Can Local Craft Breweries Survive the Coronavirus Pandemic? Scene in San Diego Ft. Eater Podcast Talks Pints & Pivoting

Catchers (2)
Austin Hedges
Francisco Mejía

Infielders (7)
Jake Cronenworth
Ty France
Greg Garcia
Eric Hosmer
Manny Machado
Jurickson Profar
Fernando Tatis Jr.

Outfielders (5)
Trent Grisham
Wil Myers
Josh Naylor
Edward Olivares
Tommy Pham

The club also optioned optioned right-hander Michel Baez and catcher Luis Torrens to the alternate training site, and placed left-handed pitcher José Castillo, infielder Jorge Mateo and right-hander Trey Wingenter on the Injured List. Mateo was acquired in a trade with Oakland on June 30 but has yet to appear with the Padres after testing positive for COVID-19. This roster is somewhat temporary. After two weeks they'll cut it down to 28 players.

The Friars are only keeping two catchers. MLB rules for this shortened season mandate a 3-player taxi squad for road trips, with one of them being a catcher. That role falls to Luis Torrens, who pushed Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejia for one of the 30 spots.

There are eight players making their first Opening Day roster. Infielder (and former Aztec) Ty France, outfielders Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham, and pitchers Cal Quantrill, Javy Guerra and David Bednar all appeared in Major League games last year.

Outfielder Edward Olivares and infielder/pitcher Jake Cronenworth will both make their big league debuts. Olivares, the team’s 19th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, played his way onto the club with a fantastic Spring Training that continued during Summer Camp. Cronenworth (San Diego’s 17th-ranked prospect) is capable of coming out of the bullpen with mid-90’s heat but, according to Padres General Manager A.J. Preller, made the club primarily as an infielder. He’ll be the main backup at shortstop to Fernando Tatis Jr. but can play the other infield spots.

Preller also said Opening Day starter Chris Paddack, Dinelson Lamet and Garrett Richards will start the first three games. After that they’ll consider Zach Davies, Joey Lucchesi and Cal Quantrill for the final two spots in the 5-man rotation.

The Padres open the season on Friday, July 24 with a 4-game set at Petco Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This article tagged under:

baseballMLBPadresOpening Dayroster
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us