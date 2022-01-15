Padres Again Go Big on International Market

Major League Baseball is currently in a lockout. Minor league baseball, however, can still go about its business and Saturday was a big one in the industry.

January 15 was the start of the International Signing Period, the day when big league clubs can agree to contracts with amateur players from outside the United States and Canada (those players are subject to the annual MLB Draft). The Padres had a little more than $6 million to allocate to international players and early signs are they don't plan on saving any of it.



Early in the day the Friars agreed to deals with three of the top-ranked prospects in this year's class, starting with the consensus best pitcher available in 17-year-old Jarlin Susana. He's a 6'6", 225-pound right-hander from the Dominican Republic who's already touching 97 MPH with his fastball. He also throws a slider, changeup, and curve.

The other two high-profile players joining San Diego's system are 16-year-old infielders Yendry Rojas and Rosman Verdugo, both Top-50 players according to multiple scouting services.

Rojas is a Cuban native now playing in the Dominican Republic. Primarily a shortstop, he has the ability to play multiple positions and shows off some of the best pure power in the class. At a powerful 6'1" and 190 pounds, he can drive the ball out of the park to all fields and is already drawing comparisons to White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada.

Verdugo is hailed as the #1 player in all of Mexico. The Bahia Tortugas, Baja California Sur native is part of the highly touted Diablos Rojos del Mexico Academy. Scouts say he has an advanced feel for the strike zone is one of the best bats available from any country this year.

"I think you're looking at a powerhorse starter in Susana, who's got a chance to be an elite-type of arm, and you look at Verdugo and Rojas, two very polished bats for their age group," says Padres International scouting director Chris Kemp. "We think all three have the chance to be Plus. Plus makeup and Plus talent."

Here's the entire list of 19 signings as of the writing of this piece:

Jarlin Susana, RHP, Dominican Republic

Yendry Rojas, OF/INF, Cuba

Oliver Cedeño, SS, Venezuela

Rosman Verdugo, SS, Mexico

Braian Salazar, LHP, Venezuela

Juan Murillo, SS/OF, Cuba

Maykol Muñoz, 3B/SS, Venezuela

Steven Giron, C, Venezuela

Josmar Acevedo, RHP, Venezuela

Jhosep Chirinos, RHP, Venezuela

Alain Camou, SS, Dominican Republic

Estuar Suero, OF, Dominican Republic

Francis Pena, RHP, Dominican Republic

Wimer Ramirez, LHP, Dominican Republic

Jefren Tejada, LHP, Dominican Republic

Xavier Ruiz, RHP, Dominican Republic

Luis German, RHP, Dominican Republic

Enmanuel Pinales, RHP, Dominican Republic

Eizon Delgado, OF, Cuba

This list has the potential to grow even longer, and very likely will. The signing period doesn't end until December 15 of this year.

