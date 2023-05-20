Padres 2023 Season Continues to Spiral With Another Loss to Boston

Juan Soto hit a solo home run. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo home run. Ha-Seong Kim hit a double.

And that's it.

That is the entire list of Padres who had a hit on Saturday night in a 4-2 loss to the Red Sox, San Diego's 11th loss in their last 13 games. The Friars went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and haven't hit a home run with a runner on base since May 8 when Manny Machado smacked a 3-run homer in Minnesota.

Yes, it's bad. No, nobody has any idea how to make it better.

Joe Musgrove got the start and wasn't as sharp as we've seen him but certainly wasn't bad. He had trouble in the 2nd inning, giving up a single and hitting a batter before leaving a breaking ball just a little bit too high in the strike zone to Emmanuel Valdez. The Sox 2nd baseman deposited it into the right field seats for what would turn out to be the game-winning hit. Musgrove struck out six in 5.0 innings, which should be good enough to give your team a chance to win.

This team is not very good at taking advantage of its chances.

In the 5th inning they put runners at 1st and 2nd with one out. Jose Azocar lined out to right field and Austin Nola watched strike three go by to end the threat. After Tatis Jr. ripped a 440-foot bomb off Boston starter Chris Sale in the 6th inning Kim sent a double down the right field line with nobody out. The Friar Faithful had the sparkle of a rally in their eyes.

Xander Bogaerts hit a hard line drive that Alex Verdugo tracked down in deep right field to move Kim to 3rd. We keep waiting for this offense to live up to its potential and this seemed like the moment it could happen.

Soto whiffed. Nelson Cruz whiffed. Drive home safely, everyone.

The Padres try to avoid being swept on Sunday afternoon with Michael Wacha on the mound against Corey Kluber.

