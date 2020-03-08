Paddack Roughed up in Padres Loss

Chris Paddack's stuff is undeniably ace-level. But even the best pitches in the world will get hit hard if they're not put in the proper place, a lesson that was taught by the White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Paddack gave up a pair of home runs to Cheslor Cuthbert in a 6-0 loss to Chicago. On the first one the Sheriff had an 0-2 count and left a changeup right in the middle of the plate. On the second one Paddack let a fastball leak out over the middle. Both were belt-high and both were hit extremely hard.

The rising Padres star allowed four runs but did strike out four with no walks in 4.0 innings of work. But the way the Friars were swinging the bats just one run would have been enough.

San Diego had six hits, all of them singles, but they came from just three players. Eric Hosmer went 3-for-3 while Trent Grisham had a pair of knocks. Jake Cronenworth got the last base hit.

The Padres fall to 11-4 in Cactus League play. They get the Dodgers on Monday with Garrett Richards on the mound against Alex Wood.