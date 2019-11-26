Crews Respond to Gas Leak in Pacific Highlands Ranch Area - NBC 7 San Diego
Crews Respond to Gas Leak in Pacific Highlands Ranch Area

Solana Ranch Elementary is roughly 1,200 feet to the south of the gas leak

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Crews responded to a gas leak in the Pacific Highlands Ranch area Tuesday morning near an elementary school and a public park, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

    A gas line broke near Indigo Sage Drive and Morning Sage Way just before 11 a.m., SDFD said.

    The area appears to be a residential area in development, according to images on Google Maps. It is approximately 1,200 feet north of Solana Ranch Park and Solana Ranch Elementary.

    SDFD crews arrived on scene at 11:04 a.m. In total, four engines and a truck were dispatched to the scene with 22 personnel working the incident.

    No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

    The City of Poway assisted crews.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

