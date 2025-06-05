Pacific Beach

1 dead, 3 injured after Pacific Beach car crash, officials say

The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. on Grand Avenue near Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a car crash in Pacific Beach on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officials said one person died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital. SDFD did not provide details about their injuries.

Video from the scene shows two severely damaged cars near the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Mission Bay Drive. One of the vehicles appeared to be turned onto its side.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

