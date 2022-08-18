Pacific Beach Turns to Social Media to Catch Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Suspect

San Diego Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Pacific Beach last Saturday.

SDPD and Crime Stoppers released a sketch of the suspect, who they describe as between 30 and 40 years old, 200 pounds and 5 feet 6 inches tall with short dark-brown hair, a receding hairline and a mustache.

At around 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, the man drove up to a woman as she was walking along Pacific Beach Drive and offered her a ride, according to police. The woman refused, and moments later, the man approached her from behind and took her by force into his vehicle.

The man then drove the woman near Oliver Avenue and Everts Street and sexually assaulted her, SDPD said. Then, he drove to the 2100 block of Pacific beach Drive where the victim got out of the car.

SDPD and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information to call Detective Springer with the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit (619) 455-8283,Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Pacific Beach Community Rallies to Find the Suspect

The people of Pacific Beach have been turning to an Instagram page (@pacific.beach) for help. A woman named Noelle and her team have run the Instagram page for 10 years. When crimes like this take place in the community, folks head over to the page for help. The page shared the composite drawing of the suspect and safety tips.

Since the incident, two women reported sexual assaults on the same street to Noelle, who then passed the information along to a police detective she share information with before.

A spokesperson with SDPD confirmed to NBC 7 in an email that the department has received several tips from the community after they released the composite drawing. They are reviewing any other reported sexual assaults in the city with similarities.