Parole denied for convicted Pacific Beach rapist

A man convicted of sexually assaulting seven women in Pacific Beach in the early 1990s was denied a parole bid Thursday.

Kenneth Bogard, 67, was convicted of more than three dozen felony counts and sentenced to 96 years in state prison for the attacks, but was up for parole consideration due to a change in state law.

Known as "elderly parole," the law makes parole hearings available for inmates over 50 years of age if they have served at least 20 years of their prison sentence.

Bogard, dubbed the "Pacific Beach Rapist," assaulted the victims between August of 1992 and October of 1993, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors say Bogard stalked the victims, snuck into their homes, and used a knife to force victims into sex acts.

He was convicted by a jury in 1995 of crimes that include rape, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The parole board's decision means Bogard will not receive another parole hearing for at least three years. Bogard was previously denied parole in 2019.

In a statement released after the hearing, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan denounced the state's elder parole law, which she said, "is cruel to crime victims and is rigged to only benefit violent criminals" and "forces victims and their families to revisit the trauma they have already suffered and causes additional despair."

