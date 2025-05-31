SDPD releases video from police shooting of hatchet-wielding man near PB library

The San Diego Police Department on Friday released an edited incident review video and the 911 dispatch call of the police shooting that happened on Dawes Street in Pacific Beach earlier this month.

It includes new video from inside the Pacific Beach Taylor Branch Library that shows a man swinging around a hatchet and even threatening an employee before officers arrived.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We have a man with an axe here,” a woman can be heard saying in the video as she called 911 dispatch on May 14.

Police were called to the public library in Pacific Beach on Thursday afternoon for a disturbance complaint. Shortly after, an officer shot the man who was wielding a hatchet. Neighbors that NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to weren't all that surprised.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The library surveillance video shows 53-year-old William Handley walking up to the front desk of the library with a hatchet in his hand. He was then captured chopping desks and smashing computers with the hatchet just a feet away from people in the adult reading area.

“In the video, you see that people didn’t react right away because they were in shock,” said Michael Nucci, who lives in the area.

Although Handley only damaged property, Nucci said he put many people in danger.

“It could have been way worse,” Nucci said.

Handley was later shot by police and then taken to the hospital.

“That, to me, is scary, very scary because it’s only walking distance from our house,” Pacific Beach resident Sue Gustafson said.

She used to feel safe visiting the library, but not anymore.

“When the kids were little, we would come basically every other week to get books, and it’s sort of scary too because there’s lots of homeless people out here,” Gustafson said.

Nucci agrees.

White it’s not clear if the man armed with the hatchet is homeless, Nucci said some people experiencing homelessness in and around Pacific Beach can be unpredictable, and he and worries for the safety of his community.

“Normally, they keep to themselves, and that’s fine, but then, you got situations like right here at the library, where some guy came with a hatchet and started tearing things up,” Nucci said.

A man shot several times by police officers in Pacific Beach remained in the hospital on Friday. NBC 7's Dana Williams spoke with neighbors who are still shaken by what happened.

That’s why they hope a solution can be reached soon.

“It’s not just a college area, there are families here,” Nucci said.

Handley was shot multiple times by officers but did survive and was treated.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit is the agency conducting the investigation. It will then be reviewed by the San Diego District Attorney’s office.