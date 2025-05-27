Pacific Beach jiu-jitsu community unites to honor Murphy Canyon plane-crash victim

Bittersweet — that’s how the owner of a Pacific Beach gym described the experience of seeing crowded mats filled with jiu-jitsu fighters on Memorial Day.

"Sweet' because old friends were re-connecting, but "bitter" because more than 100 jiu-jitsu fighters came together to pay tribute to one of their own.

Forty-one-year-old Dominic Damian was one of six people who died in a fiery plane crash early last Thursday morning in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. Damian was a software engineer, but his passion was jiu-jitsu. He earned a black belt fighting with and alongside several of the men and women who honored him Monday at the Training Center.

“I’ve never had close to this many people in the gym,” owner Chris Leben said. “This is double what we’ve had, and they’re all here to celebrate Dom. That’s why everybody’s here, everybody came together. It’s pretty amazing to see.”

In jiujitsu circles, Damian earned the name Teflon Dom. Leben explained why: “Teflon is pretty indestructible, it's pretty durable stuff."

Many at the open-mat session said Damian was not only a tough opponent who more often than not won fights, he was also a mentor who often took the time to tell fighters how they could improve their moves.

“He was one of the special ones because the top-level guys aren’t always as caring about the lower-level guys like Dom was,” said J.D. Speck, who fought and trained with Damian for two decades. “Dom wanted everyone to get better so he had better teammates and training partners, and that’s a special thing — that’s why you see so many people here today.”

Speck lives in Tierrasanta, not far from the site where the Cessna jet crashed.

“We’d been dealing with the accident all morning, and the last thing you expect is the plane that crashed in your neighborhood would have a friend on it, so it was a real wild, surreal moment, and it took a while for it to set in that it was actually Dom," Speck said.

The open-mat session ended with Damian’s teacher handing honorary black belts to his family and an emotional 10-bell salute, signifying the fact that Damian had fought his last battle.