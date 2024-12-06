Pacific Beach’s iconic Crystal Pier is finally getting some much-needed repairs.

The full length of the pier has been closed to pedestrians since last December when winter storms damaged dozens of support beams and several pilings.

The city of San Diego said they replaced nearly 60 braces in the spring. The $1 million second phase of repairs began this week on eight pilings that need to be driven deep into the sand beneath the pier.

A San Diego spokesman said the city expects that phase to be completed by January, with the entire pier repaired in time for the summer.

"The people that run and own the pier have been waiting for us for a long time,” said David McDaniel, the owner of the Paradise Cove store located right at the entrance to the pier.

“People are still going to walk by the boardwalk. It would be different if we were out on the pier,” McDaniel explained.

“They timed [construction] well,” McDaniel continued. “They're doing it in the middle of the winter, so not it in the summer.”