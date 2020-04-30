Pacific Beach Businesses Relieved San Diego City Beaches Will Remain Partially Open

Businesses in Pacific Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after San Diego city beaches will remain partially open. Beachfront store owners say they rely on the foot traffic to help pay their rent.

"Weeks ago, we literally thought we might be losing our business. Just like a lot of other business owners, it's an emotional roller coaster for everyone," Dan Zapkowski said.

Pacific Beach businesses 🚲 are relieved San Diego beaches 🌊 will remain partially re-opened despite the Governor closing down Orange County beaches https://t.co/dyI0QVoRzM @nbcsandiego @PBSanDiegoCA 🌴 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/VgHR90CbD5 — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) April 30, 2020

Zapkowski and Heather Jones own Pacific Beach Bikes on Grand Avenue. The family owned bike shop is one of the few stores that are open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This time of the year people would normally be doing a lot of rental business that’s very minimal now," Zapkowski said.

For the small business owners, the re-opening of San Diego city beaches gives them a fighting chance to survive.

"I know it's going to make the people of San Diego really happy, we run a rental business in addition to selling and repairing bikes so, I expect a huge spike to come in the next couple of days and to carry on through," Jones said. "People obviously want to get out of the house and get some exercise."

Across San Diego, bike shops are coming off a hard couple of years due to the competition from electric scooters and e-bikes. The owners say they are thankful for the support.

"Now more than ever people are feeling a connection to making these purchases because they see how dire the situation has been for so many people," said Jones. "It's been unbelievable and we’re very very grateful."