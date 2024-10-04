The Cost of Losing: The risks and rewards of the weight-loss-drugs boom

The rise of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has sparked a revolution in the medical field, but it’s not without controversy. In The Cost of Losing, NBC 7 dives deep into the explosive popularity of the medications and explores both the life-changing benefits and the potentially dangerous side-effects. With a blend of patient testimonials, expert interviews and industry insights, the documentary provides a balanced perspective on the impact of GLP-1 agonists, a class of drugs once reserved for diabetes management but now widely prescribed for weight loss.

The Cost of Losing also delves into the larger social and ethical questions surrounding the drugs and examines the influence of pharmaceutical companies, the role of doctors in prescribing the medications and the societal obsession with thinness that often drives people to seek rapid weight loss.

Watch the full documentary:

Additional video:

Both Eli Lily and Novo Nordisk share statements with NBC 7 for this project, both of which can be read in full below — Ed.