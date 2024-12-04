On land and on the ocean, Oxnard is awash in holiday splendor

What to Know Ventura County's "tallest Christmas tree" will be at the sparkly center of a Dec. 5 lighting ceremony; the evening will feature food trucks, Santa, and merriment

Christmas Tree Lane will be aglow from Dec. 8-26, with dressed-up Victorian homes and other sweet sights; hop on the Oxnard Holly Trolley to enjoy the festive yards and porch displays

The 58th Annual Parade of Lights in Channel Islands Harbor sets sail Dec. 14; the 2024 theme is "Sleigh Bells & Spurs: A Rockin' Rodeo Boat Parade"

PLACES HAVE POWER, towns have their themes, and the spots we love have their serious strengths. In short? When you think of an area you adore, you likely visualize something that the place is quite good at or has become known for, whether that's bakeries, sunshine, or lovely parks. But when it comes to the tightly woven topics of Oxnard and Christmastime, we've got to consider the fact that the town excels at celebrating the season on both terra firma and the ocean, no small feat. This isn't always the case, even in the most Christmassy of locations; cities tend to do one or the other well, end of story. But the Christmas story told about the Ventura County burg is about well-decorated Victorian homes, gingerbread creations, a super-tall tree, and, yes, those famous lighted boats that cruise Channel Islands Harbor around the middle of December.

THE 2024 HOLIDAY EVENTS... are now in full shimmer around Oxnard, so choosing when you'll visit means first reviewing the city's bustling December schedule. The "tallest Christmas tree" in Ventura County will be the sparkly centerpiece at a Dec. 5 lighting ceremony — Santa is stopping by — while Christmas Tree Lane, which brims with decorated homes of an older vintage, will draw admirers from Dec. 8-26. The Oxnard Holly Trolley will be running on those evenings, if you'd like to add that charming experience to your itinerary. There's lots to see, including the miniature train exhibit dubbed The F Street Railroad.

TAMALES TO GINGERBREAD: There's lots more to savor, Oxnard-style, as the season deepens. The Oxnard Tamale Festival is tastily taking place Dec. 7, Heritage Square Hall has a gingerbread display, and the big Channel Islands Harbor lighted boat procession will wow onlookers Dec. 14. On land and on the waves, Oxnard always enchants, and especially during the season of revelry; check out all of the many holiday happenings now.