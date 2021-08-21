Owner of ‘Kabul Kabob House' Worries for Family in Kabul

For weeks now, Ajrudin Nabizada has been glued to his phone and his tv. His stomach is in knots as he worries about his loved ones’ safety.

“I come here [to the restaurant], I take customers orders, they say something and I write something else because I am thinking of my family back there,” said Nabizada.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nabizada fled his country in 2014.

“My home country, Afghanistan, was not safe for me,” said Nabizada.

He had worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. He moved to San Diego and earlier this year he opened up Kabul Kabob House in El Cajon. Still, his heart is in Kabul, where some of his family is still living.

“I have some family members back there and we’re really worried about their lives,” said Nabizada.

He says he’s been in daily communication with his family up until one day ago when his calls have not been able to make it through.

“It's been almost 24 hours, almost a day that I haven't talked to them,” said Nabizada. “There is no electricity, no rechargeable cords to charge the phone, or credit to add to a phone and talk to me.”

Most of Nabizada’s family also works for the U.S. embassy which has him very concerned.

“My nephew was working as a contractor in the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and he was crying telling me, ‘Uncle what will happen to me if the Taliban comes after me and finds me? They will definitely kill me,” said Nabizada.

On Friday, President Biden pledged to bring all Americans and Afghans who have aided them home to the U.S.

President Biden gave an update Friday on the evacuation of Americans and American allies from Afghanistan.

“I don't know when it will be my nephew’s or my relatives' turn,” said Nabizada.

Frustrated and desperate he sends a message to the U.S. government.

“Please help all those vulnerable families back in Afghanistan,” said Nabizada. “Please save their lives.”