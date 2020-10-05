Overturned Semi-Truck Spills Oil Onto SR-78, Traffic Impacted in Ramona

Oil spilled from an overturned semi-truck Monday morning after the big rig crashed on State Route 78 in Ramona, causing traffic in the immediate area.

Cal Fire San Diego County said units responded to the scene of the crash at SR-78 and Salmon Road sometime before 11 a.m. The big rig had been carrying a fire department’s water tender when, for reasons still under investigation, it overturned.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vehicle accident - semi on its side - at Highway 78 and Salmon Road. One patient being assessed. Semi was carrying a fire department water tender during incident. #78IC pic.twitter.com/8IpCjHXHSD — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 5, 2020

The California Highway Patrol reported brush caught on fire shortly after the crash as gas began to pour out of the semi. Aerial footage of the scene showed several firefighters reporting to the incident.

At least one person suffered a minor injury in the incident. The involvement of that person in the crash was not immediately clear.

Drivers are being detoured onto Old Julian Highway until further notice. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.