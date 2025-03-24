Overturned semi-truck blocks eastbound and westbound SR-78 in Oceanside

Drivers in the North County should expect delays Monday after a semi-truck crashed into a center divider of state Route 78 in Oceanside, affecting traffic on both sides of the freeway.

The truck was heading westbound on SR-78 near Jefferson Drive at about 7:40 a.m. when for unknown reasons it struck a car, California Highway Patrol officer Hunter Gerber said. The truck swerved to the left and struck another vehicle, causing both that car and the semi-truck to roll over.

As the truck crashed into the center divider, it struck another vehicle and sent debris flying that ricocheted into two other vehicles, Gerber said.

Video from the scene after the crash showed a cement truck on its side and stretched along both eastbound and westbound SR-78, with its neck hugging the center divider.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. Two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The crash closed all but one westbound lane of SR-78. One eastbound lane was also closed. The truck was still blocking lanes just before 9 a.m. and traffic could be affected for several more hours.

The cause of the crash was not known.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.