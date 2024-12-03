traffic

Overturned propane truck blocks lanes on SR-78 between Ramona and Santa Ysabel

By Danielle Smith

An overturned propane truck blocks lanes on state Route 78 in North County on Dec. 3, 2024.
SkyRanger 7

An overturned propane truck blocked lanes Tuesday afternoon on state Route 78 between Ramona and Santa Ysabel.

The truck crashed near Slaughterhouse Road, blocking the west and eastbound lanes of SR-78, according to Caltrans San Diego.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

traffic
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us