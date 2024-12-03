Overturned propane truck blocks lanes on SR-78 between Ramona and Santa Ysabel

An overturned propane truck blocked lanes Tuesday afternoon on state Route 78 between Ramona and Santa Ysabel.

The truck crashed near Slaughterhouse Road, blocking the west and eastbound lanes of SR-78, according to Caltrans San Diego.

WB and EB lanes of SR-78 at Slaughterhouse Road are blocked due to a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/Hp4657wvle — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 3, 2024

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.