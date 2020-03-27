Overnight Storm Triggers Winter Weather Advisory, Crash Involving Officer

San Diego County is under a winter weather advisory and the storm that triggered the advisory produced hail, snow and lightning in some communities overnight.

Thunder roared at times early Friday while rain ranged from showers to heavy throughout the county. Most of the rain was expected to be gone at about 7 a.m. while the winter weather advisory will be in effect through 8 a.m.

Pea-sized hail (technically called graupel) were seen in areas like Pacific Beach while snow blanketed elevations over 3,500 feet in mountain communities. Travel is dangerous in mountain areas, so NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen advises everyone to refrain from driving in those communities if possible.

What?! Hail in PB pic.twitter.com/w5SvkrRjIK — Nicole Gomez (@nicolenbcsd) March 27, 2020

The slick conditions contributed to a crash involving a San Diego Police sergeant and K-9 early Friday.

San Diego police said the crash happened just after midnight “during a period of extremely heavy rain” while the sergeant was traveling northbound on Interstate 15. Just before Miramar Way, the sergeant struck a vehicle that was stalled in the second lane with its lights off.

No injuries were reported in connection to the crash, except for the complaint of some pain by the sergeant.