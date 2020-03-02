forecast

Slick Roads Possible During Evening Commute Due to Passing Showers

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The possibility of afternoon showers could impact the evening commute on Monday as a disturbance moves through the county from the northeast.

Showers doused the county overnight and left behind slick roads during the morning commute thanks to an area of low pressure that moved south. As more showers pass through, wet roads could be possible in the evening.

Elevations over 4,500 feet may get a dusting of snow, but mountain areas are above freezing so anything that falls will be melting.

Earlier on Monday, the National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory because mountain communities faced an inch of snow that created dangerous travel.

Overall, temps stayed cool as they struggled to reach the 60s in coastal areas while inland communities had temps in the 40s to 50s.

