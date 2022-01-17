Overnight Rain Will Leave San Diego With Wet Morning Commute

Light rain that soaked San Diego Monday evening is expected to continue through the night and into mid-morning Tuesday.
NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said she expects light to moderate rain to continue until around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and even later in the foothills.
But the morning rain should clear and make way for a beautiful afternoon, according to Midcap. Swimmers and surfers should beware of rip currents along the coast.
Then on Wednesday, the Santa Ana setup begins, according to Midcap. Warm, dry winds will sweep over the mountains toward the coast, and the region will continue a warming trend into the weekend.
Midcap said winter rain and snow have helped all of California out of "Exceptional Drought," the worst stage of the state's drought monitor, and only a few patches of the state near Oregon remain in the penultimate "Extreme Drought" stage.