Rain in San Diego

Overnight Rain Will Leave San Diego With Wet Morning Commute

After braving rain during Tuesday's morning commute, San Diego will be rewarded with breaking sun, and then Santa Ana winds that will warm up the county on the way to the weekend

By Rafael Avitabile and Dagmar Midcap

Rain as seen from a car traveling in San Diego.
Sarah Lee

Light rain that soaked San Diego Monday evening is expected to continue through the night and into mid-morning Tuesday.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said she expects light to moderate rain to continue until around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and even later in the foothills.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

But the morning rain should clear and make way for a beautiful afternoon, according to Midcap. Swimmers and surfers should beware of rip currents along the coast.

Then on Wednesday, the Santa Ana setup begins, according to Midcap. Warm, dry winds will sweep over the mountains toward the coast, and the region will continue a warming trend into the weekend.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 9,878 COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported

Imperial Beach 10 hours ago

Sewage Contamination Closes Imperial Beach Shoreline

Midcap said winter rain and snow have helped all of California out of "Exceptional Drought," the worst stage of the state's drought monitor, and only a few patches of the state near Oregon remain in the penultimate "Extreme Drought" stage.

This article tagged under:

Rain in San DiegoFirst Alert Weather Forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us