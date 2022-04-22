Overnight Rain Soaks San Diego County, May Impact Early Morning Commute

San Diegans woke up to soggy roads for Friday morning's commute after a mini storm showered the county overnight.
Early morning showers lulled San Diegans to sleep and those who missed it while sleeping will see proof of the rain's short-lived appearance in the wet roads and plants. As the day progresses, signs of wet weather will disappear.
Whatever rain reached San Diego County was mild compared to the dumping regions to our north can expect. Light, scattered showers may continue overnight and into Friday morning.
“As we head to the later part of the morning, we’re going to see a lot of rain start to dry up," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "So, it’s really just going to be around for the early part of the commute.”
No more than a half-inch of rain was expected in the county. Coastal areas expected about .1 inch and mountain ranges were slated to get more than a quarter-inch.
Along with some rain, winds will continue to ramp up in San Diego County. The strongest gusts were expected in the mountains and deserts, with peaks reaching up to 70 mph.
A wind advisory was issued Thursday until Friday at 5 p.m. for the mountains and inland valleys. Breezy conditions are expected along the coast and inland valleys, as well.
The weekend is expected to be warm and sunny, according to Parveen. Another weather shift will come on Sunday as Santa Ana winds develop, bringing with it another warm-up.
