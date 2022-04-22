Overnight Rain Soaks San Diego County, May Impact Early Morning Commute

San Diegans woke up to soggy roads for Friday morning's commute after a mini storm showered the county overnight.

Early morning showers lulled San Diegans to sleep and those who missed it while sleeping will see proof of the rain's short-lived appearance in the wet roads and plants. As the day progresses, signs of wet weather will disappear.

Whatever rain reached San Diego County was mild compared to the dumping regions to our north can expect. Light, scattered showers may continue overnight and into Friday morning.

Rain is heading for #SoCal! 👢☔️ Here is the latest forecast for timing and areas that are expected to be impacted, mainly late tonight through early Fri morning! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/T4bFt050DV — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 22, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“As we head to the later part of the morning, we’re going to see a lot of rain start to dry up," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "So, it’s really just going to be around for the early part of the commute.”

No more than a half-inch of rain was expected in the county. Coastal areas expected about .1 inch and mountain ranges were slated to get more than a quarter-inch.

Dagmar Midcap's Evening Forecast for April 21, 2022

Along with some rain, winds will continue to ramp up in San Diego County. The strongest gusts were expected in the mountains and deserts, with peaks reaching up to 70 mph.

A wind advisory was issued Thursday until Friday at 5 p.m. for the mountains and inland valleys. Breezy conditions are expected along the coast and inland valleys, as well.

The weekend is expected to be warm and sunny, according to Parveen. Another weather shift will come on Sunday as Santa Ana winds develop, bringing with it another warm-up.

There was lightning all over the county Thursday night, but nowhere were the storm's effects captured to greater effect, though, than up in Encinitas, where a fifth-grader seemed to summon a strike at will.