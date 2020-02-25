Overnight Car Chase Ends With Robbery Suspect Crashing Into Police Cruiser in Tierrasanta

A robbery suspect slammed into a police cruiser overnight during a desperate attempt to evade officers during a car chase in Tierrasanta, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said they were responding to a call of a pedestrian cellphone robbery when they engaged in a pursuit with the suspect.

The chase came to an end after the alleged thieves crashed into the police cruiser near the intersection of Santo Road and Route 52. Video of the scene showed the suspect vehicle endured heavy front-end damage while the cruiser had some damage on its front side.

The driver and passenger involved in the chase were hospitalized and the extent of their injuries is unclear. The officer who was in the cruiser was unharmed, police said.