Overgrown Weeds in San Diego? They Could Become Dangerous Fuel for Wildfires

The winter storms came and went. The sun returned. And now, San Diego County is a lovely shade of green.

For now.

“We’re expecting probably around June that the fuels will cure. So, all the grass is going to start drying,” warned Cal Fire Capt. Michael Cornette.

In the meantime, yards, hillsides, and open spaces throughout the county are faced with incredible growth. Weeds are several feet tall.

“Business has been really good,” laughed Mattheau Villarreal, owner of Tree of Righteousness Landscaping.

“It’s no secret: We’ve had way much more rain,” Villarreal added.

Villarreal’s crew was in a Lakeside backyard Friday cutting down thousands of weeds that stood more than 3 feet tall.

“They’re pretty bad right now,” Villarreal said.

“In some places it’s 4 or 5, maybe even 6-feet-tall and the grass is so thick, you can’t even walk through it,” Capt. Cornette sighed.

He admitted that worried Cal Fire because all those weeds and brush will eventually dry out to become potential fuel for a wildfire. Cornette and Villarreal encouraged people to clear their weeds and brush now while the weather is still cool, and everything is still green. That will help prevent sparking a fire now and later this summer.

“I would say the earlier the better,” suggested Cornette.

“It’s going to get done either way, right? Might as well stay ahead of the game,” added Villarreal.

The businessman also warned yards with tall weeds often become habitats for mice, rats, and snakes.