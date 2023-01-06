Over-the-Counter and Prescription Drug Shortage Likely to Continue in San Diego

The current shortage of over-the-counter medication and prescription medication is ongoing.

It includes over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and Motrin.

The shortage is primarily due to increased demand, which comes after a fall that saw a spike in respiratory illnesses like Influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, there's no Children's Tylenol available almost since like, three weeks or four weeks,” pharmacist Prashant Koyani said.

The shortage even includes prescription medications like the ADHD drug Adderall and antibiotic Amoxicillin, among others.

Some of the prescription drug shortages are attributed to manufacturing delays. It's impacting people in San Diego and across the nation.

San Diegan Alberta Cumplido struggles to find her daily medication, which is important to her health.

“I am a recipient of a living kidney donor and I need the rejection pills which are very important. I have to take them every day and I cannot have any gaps,” Cumplido said.

Cumplido works with her physicians and local pharmacy to create a plan to secure a sufficient supply of medication.

“The new plan that we have, Prashant and I, is that we have to call the UCSD doctors to ask them, can I modify the medicine? Is there something else that I can take? What can I do? Because nobody has the medicine. No pharmacy has the medicine until February — if it comes in,” Cumplido said.

In a statement to NBC 7, CVS Health said, "We're currently seeing increased demand for cold, flu, pain relief and certain prescription antibiotic products. We're committed to meeting our customers' and patients' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items."