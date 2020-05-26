point loma

Outage Leaves 11K+ Without Power in OB, Point Loma, Lindbergh Field

By Monica Garske

Generic Downed Power Line Down Generic
Noel Powell, Schaumburg, Shutterstock

Thousands of people were left without power Tuesday during an outage across San Diego beach communities including Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, and Pacific Beach.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported outages impacting more than a dozen areas at around 11:15 a.m., also including Lindbergh Field, Mission Bay, and the Midway District. Combined and at their peaks, the outages impacted more than 11,800 customers, SDG&E’s maps showed.

The utility noted it was assessing the outages to determine the cause.

The San Diego International Airport posted a message on Twitter saying the outage impacted the airport for only a few minutes.

As of 12:30 p.m., SDG&E was working to restore the power; estimated restoration to impacted communities was 3 p.m.

By 12:40 p.m., SDG&E's outage map no longer displayed the power outages.

If you're ever impacted by an unexpected power outage, here's how SDG&E says it deals with the situation, and how it works to restore the power.

This article tagged under:

point lomaOcean BeachMission Baypower outageMidway District
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us