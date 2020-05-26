Outage Leaves 11K+ Without Power in OB, Point Loma, Lindbergh Field

Thousands of people were left without power Tuesday during an outage across San Diego beach communities including Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, and Pacific Beach.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported outages impacting more than a dozen areas at around 11:15 a.m., also including Lindbergh Field, Mission Bay, and the Midway District. Combined and at their peaks, the outages impacted more than 11,800 customers, SDG&E’s maps showed.

The utility noted it was assessing the outages to determine the cause.

The San Diego International Airport posted a message on Twitter saying the outage impacted the airport for only a few minutes.

🚨 SAN Travelers: Power was out at SAN for ~5 min before our back-up power system kicked in. The airport remains open and operational. The outage may impact surrounding traffic lights. Please allow extra time traveling to/from the airport. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) May 26, 2020

As of 12:30 p.m., SDG&E was working to restore the power; estimated restoration to impacted communities was 3 p.m.

By 12:40 p.m., SDG&E's outage map no longer displayed the power outages.

If you're ever impacted by an unexpected power outage, here's how SDG&E says it deals with the situation, and how it works to restore the power.