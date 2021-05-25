‘Our Voices Will Be Heard': San Diegans Reflect on George Floyd's Murder and the Year That Followed

One year after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, San Diego community leaders reflected on the cataclysmic event, captured on video, that led to a tense year of calls to change the course of racial justice -- across the nation and here in San Diego.

Four local leaders shared their thoughts with NBC 7:

Mater Cofield, an Arts Education teacher for Porter and Encanto Elementary School who authors children's books; Her teenage son, John Cofield, a junior at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts who studies jazz piano and is an active community member; Pastor Terrell Fletcher of City of Hope International Church, who was also a former San Diego Charger; and James Wiley, founder of Reel Teens, who’s mission is to provide a safe haven for teenagers while promoting spiritual growth and service to the community.

Hear what they have to say in the video above.