Four Crew Members in Hospital After Suspected Drug Overdoses at Fisherman's Landing

Officials are investigating a possible drug overdose Thursday after four crew members were found unconscious aboard a Shogun fishing boat at Fisherman's Landing.

At around 8:52 a.m. Harbor Police received a call about a person on board a Shogun fishing boat who was not breathing. Once they arrived they found four crew members in "varying states of unconsciousness," said Sgt. Timothy de la Peña with the Harbor Police Department.

The fire department administered Narcan as they appeared to be undergoing an overdose of narcotics. The four people were revived and taken to local area hospitals, De la Peña said.

The Shogun boat had just arrived from a three-day fishing trip and it was ready to go on another three-day fishing trip as this incident occurred.

"I'm glad they shut it down before we left and I'm curious as to why they were doing drugs on the boat," said Glen Gwatney, who was going to board the boat to go on a fishing trip.

Narcotics Task Force (NTF) was at the scene investigating as officials said the overdose may have been fentanyl-related.

"The unusual part of this incident is that normally we have one person that overdoses, not four," De la Peña said.

None of the persons transferred to local hospitals is believed to be the captain of the ship, De la Peña said.

Officers said there may have been other crew members on board the boat.

Harbor PD reports no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.