Otto, a white rhino at Safari West, turned 2 as more joyous news was announced

Eesha, the young rhino's mother, is pregnant; the new baby is expected to arrive in late summer.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Will and Vicky Bucquoy

  • Otto, a southern white rhinoceros, marked his 2nd birthday at Safari West
  • The animal preserve is located in Sonoma County
  • Eesha, Otto's mother, is pregnant with her second calf; the baby is expected to arrive at some point between July and September 2025

HAPPY BIRTHDAY OTTO: A birthday party for a tot turning 2 is often a spirited and boisterous affair, with all sorts of special photo moments and chances to make memories. But when a special announcement arrives at the same time — that the youngster will soon have a sibling — the party atmosphere hits a high note. This was the cute case at Safari West as April 2025, a time of year that marks the birth of Otto, a male white rhinoceros.

THE CHARMINGLY "CHATTY" RHINO... trotted into his celebratory 2nd birthday just as the animal preserve revealed that the young rhino's mother, Eesha, is pregnant with her second calf. The little one is due later this year — keepers observed "breeding activity" in March 2024 — and the expected baby date is somewhere in the July-September window. And while the pregnancy announcement created a sweet stir, the young rhino was still in the spotlight, enjoying attention from staffers and guests. It's a big birthday for Otto, as Safari West revealed that "calves naturally begin separating from their mothers around 2 or 3 years old — often the time a new calf arrives."

Will and Vicky Bucquoy
Will and Vicky Bucquoy
Otto marked his 2nd birthday with some uplifting news: Mother Eesha is expected to have a baby in the late summer.
1,990 POUNDS AND COUNTING: Otto is growing fast — he weighed 1,990 pounds at a February 2025 check-up — and has something of a way with words. Those who know him best describe him as especially "vocal," and he often participates in "squeaky" chats of sorts with his keepers. And if you'd like to purchase an Otto-designed "kiss print" — the artists "kisses" a canvas to create exuberant artworks — they're available online and at the Safari West onsite shop (the kiss prints help support Safari West's internship program).

