Motorcyclist, Bicyclist Killed in Collision Near Campground in Otay Ranch

A motorcyclist and a bicyclist were killed Sunday when they collided near an RV resort and campground in the Otay Ranch area, California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at around 9:30 a.m. near the Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground at 14615 Otay Lakes Rd. Both riders were shortly pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims are believed to be men in their mid to late 30s, CHP Sgt. Steven Toth said.

The bicyclist was part of a large group. He was the last bicyclist in line with a group that was riding eastbound on Otay Lakes Road. The motorcyclist was part of four friends that had met up earlier in the day, Toth said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.