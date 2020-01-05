Mother, Son Injured in Mobile Home Fire

Two people were injured when a fire started in the backroom of a senior mobile home park in El Cajon on Sunday morning.

Officials received a call around 8:20 a.m. at the Palms Mobile Park located at 212 S 2nd St.

When officers arrived at the scene they were able to evacuate a mother and her son who were inside the home.

“I’ve always been worried about fires next door because in mobile homes it can just move to the next one and the whole park could go down,” Sam Duron a neighbor said.

The mother had some difficulty getting out of the house because she is an amputee. She suffered smoke inhalation while her son suffered minor burns to his hands, officials said.

“They [paramedics] had him against the pool and he was screaming the whole time,” Duron said.

The mobile home did not appear to sustain any damage on the outside, but a burnt mattress was seen outside.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. No one else suffered injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.