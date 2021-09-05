Otay Mesa Port of Entry's New Pedestrian Bridge Extension Now Open

The new northbound pedestrian bridge extension opened Sunday at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. The bridge is said to reduce the distance pedestrians are required to travel from the port to the Otay Mesa Transit Center.

"This new northbound pedestrian ramp extension will reduce the distance pedestrians are required to travel by more than 525 feet," the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) said in a release.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The MTS transit center at the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry also reopened, allowing bus routes 905, 950, and Rapid 225 back to the Otay Mesa Transit Center. MTS will no longer have stops at the intersection of Roll Drive and Via de la Amistad but scheduled bus stops for route 909 will continue at Roll Drive and Via de la Amistad, MTS said.

Pedestrians traveling from the port to the MTS transit center will cross the pedestrian bridge going westbound and will then take the new northbound pedestrian bridge extension to the transit center.

Signs will be in place to guide travelers.

This work is part of the port’s $137.2 million modernization and expansion project which includes the modernization of the existing pedestrian inspection facility and increases the number of inspection booths from six to 12, according to GSA.