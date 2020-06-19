Otay Mesa Port of Entry to Open 24 Hours a Day

The Otay Mesa Port of Entry will begin operating 24 hours a day starting on June 20, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

This change is to the passenger portion of the port of entry. There are no changes to the cargo commercial facility hours.

“Previously, CBP scaled staffing as traffic volumes decreased drastically at the Otay Mesa border crossing because of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions,” said CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores. “We continued to monitor traffic volumes and are now proactively increasing the hours of operation at Otay Mesa even though the travel restrictions remain.”

On May 3, CBP officials began operating the port of entry from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CBP introduced temporary restrictions to limit entry at border crossings to essential travel, emergency response, and public health purposes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Essential travel includes: