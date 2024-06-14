Otay Mesa-Nestor, Navajo and Serra Mesa begin street resurfacing

City crews will begin work on slurry seal street repairs and resurfacing in Otay Mesa-Nestor, Navajo and Serra Mesa this week, officials announced Thursday.

According to the city, slurry seal is used to prevent the deterioration of streets — vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego's roads. It reduces the need for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets.

Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks. Multiple slurry seal projects are happening across the city simultaneously and are often coupled with other facility updates to increase safety and mobility for all modes of transportation.

The most recent projects will be completed, weather permitting, through the month of June.

Recently, the city implemented two new street resurfacing methods — cape seal and scrub seal — which, similar to slurry seal, extends the life of roads by filling cracks, protecting against moisture incursion and minimizing the development of potholes and other surface deformities.

Streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets and what treatment to use. Each street segment is assigned a Pavement Condition Index score based on the pavement's overall condition.

Residents can view a map of past, current and future street repair in their neighborhood by visiting the city's interactive StreetsSD map, https://streets.sandiego.gov/.