Otay Mesa

Otay Mesa Company to Pay $135K for Wage Violations

By City News Service

20160621 money coins minimum wage
NBC Bay Area, File image

An Otay Mesa company that paid its employees below minimum wage has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor to pay the employees nearly $135,000 in back wages, the department announced Thursday.

The customs brokerage firm G-Global will pay 61 Mexican national employees $124,465 for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by paying them below minimum wage in pesos, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The company will also pay $10,456 for overtime violations toward 59 employees, who were paid flat salaries regardless of how many hours they worked per week, according to the agency.

Local

San Diego County Jun 20

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Community Outbreaks ‘Trigger' Activated for Full Week

Eater San Diego 50 mins ago

Eater San Diego: Let's Talk About the State of the Restaurant Industry

The Department of Labor said interviews in the last year with employees of warehouse companies situated along the border show similar violations "appear to be widespread in the industry."

The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division is encouraging employers to work with their department to ensure their complying with miminum wage and overtime requirements.

"We encourage them to come forward and to participate in our PAID (Payroll Audit Independent Determination) program to get themselves into compliance, while avoiding the expenses that could arise through litigation," said Wage and Hour District Regional Director Ruben Rosalez.

The PAID program can help employers who discover violations to self-report and avoid litigation.

Employees who think they have been wronged by G-Global's wage mispractices -- or any other company's -- should use the Workers Owed Wages online tool to see if the Wage and Hour Division is holding money due to them, Rosalez said.

Further information on the Fair Labor Standards Act and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division can be found by calling 866-4US-WAGE.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Otay MesaDept. of LaborLabor ViolationsWage Violations
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us