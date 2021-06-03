Organizers of Hillcrest Walk In A.R.T. Event Say It's Time For a Comeback

The Walk In Art (Allyship. Resilience & Truth) event in Hillcrest, back Thursday for its third installment after a long layoff for outdoor events, is aiming to help the many artists, musicians, and creators that were impacted by the pandemic.

"We are resilient as people who have had very detrimental things happen towards us, and it is a very accepting environment now. It's a safe space, so coming back really shows we are better as a community," said Erik Benson, Creative Director of the Hillcrest Business Association.

The outdoor and partially indoor event runs on the first Thursday night of every month. Organizers hope it brings people back together in the Hillcrest community and helps kick off PRIDE celebrations.

"To be myself even though it's really tough -- and identifying as a queer Palestinian, it's really tough -- but there is a community out here in San Diego for that and it's been really welcoming," said student artist Inji Jaber.

Regular pandemic safety protocols like masks and social distancing are required, but some rules will be relaxed come June 15, the state's reopening date.

"With the full reopening in less than two weeks from now, and with a lot of people getting vaccinated and feeling more comfortable being out and about, things are definitely going to turn around," said Gioia Marino, owner of Gioia’s Boutique.

As the word about the return of Walk in A.R.T. gets out, organizers expect it to only keep growing. The event takes place in Mural Alley off University Avenue, just south of the Hillcrest Sign.

To get involved in future events contact Erik Benson with the Hillcrest Business Association via email at erik@hillcrestbia.org.