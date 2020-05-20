Searching for Ways to Keep Kids Entertained? This Online Camp Can Help

Since summer camps are off, learning tool Galileo is switching things up a bit and offering Camp Galileo Online to help keep children entertained as the months get warmer.

The site offers free online activities for kids and they range in different categories so there is something for every interest and age range. Activities included in the online camp are cooking lessons, building a rocket with simple items kids will be able to find at home and even some tasks that may take them outside to do on the sidewalk in front of their homes.

Parents can also find a section where kids are able to read along with others. The activities are all meant to give parents a little breather from their everyday demands, in addition to keeping children occupied.

There are also resources for parents on how to stay positive and plan each day.

“Because we’re all inhabiting the same space all together every day, I recommend book ending it in some way that really marks the beginning and the beginning and the end of the day, and allows you to connect as people,” explained Sarah McDonald with Galileo Camps.

One idea that could help get the morning started with something fun is throwing a little dance party or sing-along that engages your kids in a fun way.

Open, free time is also important for kids to have, where they can create things on their own.

For more information on Camp Galileo Online, click here.