Oregon and North Carolina Could Make for a Record-Breaking Holiday Bowl

Over the years the SDCCU Holiday Bowl has earned the reputation of being one of the most exciting, high-scoring games of the entire bowl season, and rightfully so. This year, though, might be one for the ages, and not just because it’s going to FINALLY be played at Petco Park for the first time.

North Carolina and Oregon are coming to town. The Tarheels have never played in the Holiday Bowl. The Ducks are making their 4th trip to San Diego and first since 2008. These clubs are bringing with them two of the most potent offenses in the nation, so we could be looking at a history-making gluttony of touchdowns.

The highest-scoring Holiday Bowl ever happened in 1980 when BYU edged SMU 46-45 in one of the greatest college football games ever played. Jim McMahon led three touchdown drives in 4 minutes to help the Cougars earn their first bowl win in program history. The highest single-game output came a decade later when Texas A&M dropped 65 on the Cougars.

Amazingly, both of those records could fall this year. Oregon averages 40 points a game and North Carolina puts up 35. They’re led by two of the nation’s most exciting and prolific quarterbacks: Oregon senior Bo Nix and UNC freshman Drake Maye.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

They put up video game numbers this year. Nix accounted for 41 total touchdowns, throwing for 27 and running for 14 more. Maye rang up 42 total touchdowns, 35 of them coming through the air. Combined they threw for 7,504 yards while running for another 1,157 yards … and they only turned it over 13 times.

Now, I know, a good defense can stifle even the most high-powered of offenses. The best defense at Petco Park still belongs to the left side of the Padres infield. The Tarheels allow 31 points a game while the Ducks quack up 27. So, get your tickets and come for the fireworks.

Speaking of, the KGB Sky Show will also be taking place after the game. The Red Coats with the Holiday Bowl sure do know how to put on a fun-filled spectacle. Kickoff in the first football game at Petco Park is set for 5:00 pm on Wednesday, December 28.