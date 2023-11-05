Operation Dress Code helps veteran women transition to civilian life

An annual pop-up boutique aimed at empowering women veterans as they transition to civilian life was held at Paradise Point in Mission Bay on Sunday.

Attendees chose from various assortments of jewelry, shoes and clothing — all free of charge.

The event was organized by Operation Dress Code, a nonprofit that has been helping both active duty and veteran women for nearly a decade.

RanDee McLain Malone, cofounder of Operation Dress Code, is a veteran herself. She knows first-hand how difficult transitioning out of the military can be, especially for women.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"It definitely is about learning how to just take that next step," Malone said. "We've done so much in a uniform. Our peers in the community have had 10 years learning how to work in the civilian workforce, and so we just want to give them that extra little boost because we know when you look good, you feel good."

But it's not all about fashion.

Operation Dress Code also provides resources for entering the civilian workforce including resume building, workshops and career fairs.

These programs helped people like Franchesca Avila transition from the U.S. Coast Guard after serving for 18 years. After picking out a few pieces of clothing and jewelry, Avila also volunteered her time to help her fellow veterans. It's an opportunity she's not taking for granted.

"I definitely want to support all of my veteran sisters," Avila said. "I want to make sure that they all know that this program is for them. This day is for them."

All of the clothes that weren't picked out at the event aren't going to waste. Operation Dress Code plans to donate any leftover items to various veteran organizations across San Diego County.