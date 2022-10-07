Opening of West Mission Bay Drive Bridge Delayed Until 2023

Mid-2022 came and went and the new Mission Bay Drive bridge is still under construction.

The new overpass, which was meant to replace an outdated bridge that couldn't keep up with current traffic demands in the popular Mission Beach area, was set to be completed this fall, but is now expected to open in early 2023.

NBC 7 reached out to the city of San Diego to find out why the West Mission Bay Drive Bridge Replacement project was delayed but has not yet heard back. In a Facebook post, the city said the majority of the work is completed but a sidewalk, safety barriers and lighting still need some work.

The project is located on West Mission Bay Drive between I-8 and SeaWorld Drive, about a mile west of the Interstate 8/I-5 interchange. The bridge connects the SeaWorld peninsula to both the Mission Beach area and the Midway District.

The old four-lane bridge was built in the 1950s will be replaced with a six-lane bridge, three in each direction, providing an “improved transportation link across the San Diego River.”

Despite the delay, some traffic has started flowing on the new bridge to ease congestion in the area. The city partially opened the connector at the project's halfway mark to allow the start of the demolition of the old bridge.

According to the city, once the project is completed, the improvements will include:

Two new parallel bridge structures with three travel lanes in each direction

A class 1 bike path on both bridges

Roadway widening and improvements along Sports Arena Boulevard, West Mission Bay Drive and the westbound I-8 off-ramp

Additional architectural features

Environmental mitigation

According to the city, traffic volume has greatly increased since the old West Mission Bay Drive Bridge was built 70 years ago. The replacement project accommodates that growth in San Diego.

In addition to the new vehicle traffic lanes, the new version of the bridge will include a 12-foot-wide shared path for pedestrians and people riding bikes, scooters or other modes of transportation.